Greek activist Gkionis sends email to Cyprus Authorities

The Cyprus Police have just received through email a letter by Greek activist Elias Gkionis, regarding evidence he has about Cyprus’s involvement in a network of prostitution operating in Greece.

According to a Police source, everything will be evaluated for further investigation.

Earlier, in a posting, the activist had said that he was going to send today to the Greek and Cypriot Authorities a presentation with 150 files of photos and 45 pages of analysis.

At the same time, Minister of Justice Stefi Drakou confirmed that the Chief of Police, in cooperation with the Attorney General, is already working towards the investigation of complaints concerning a connected group operating in Greece.