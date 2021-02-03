Greece’s Prime Minister to visit Cyprus on Monday

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Cyprus on Monday to coordinate action on the upcoming 5-party UN-led summit on the Cyprus problem with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, it was officially announced in Nicosia.

Government Spokesman Kyriakos Koushos also said on Wednesday in a written statement that President Anastasiades will meet Mitsotakis at the Presidential Palace, on February 8, at 1100 local time (0900 GMT).

He noted that Mitsotakis will pay a working visit to Cyprus “aiming at the further coordination between Nicosia and Athens in view of the informal five-party meeting which the UNSG intends to convene.”

Koushos also said that during the visit, Anastasiades and Mitsotakis will preside over talks of delegations of the two countries.

Following their talks, Anastasiades will host a working lunch for Prime Minister Mitsotakis and the members of the Greek delegation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results.

(CNA)