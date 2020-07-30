Greece’s PM Mitsotakis urges experts not to hesitate to sound the alarm, if necessary

A virtual government meeting to review the latest figures and discuss the handling of the corona virus pandemic was held at the Maximos Mansion on Thursday chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The meeting concluded that the increase in cases had not significantly worsened epidemiological indicators but that vigilance, use of face masks and the diligent implementation of measures against crowding remained essential.

“If you judge that you need to sound the alarm for some measures to be taken, do not hesitate to do this promptly,” the prime minister urged the scientific staff at the meeting, while the discussion focused particularly on the need to intensify checks and inspections on public transport and places of entertainment.

Mitsotakis said that regular video conferences on the progress of the pandemic will continue to be held three times a week in August.

According to government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, the meeting included Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos, the head of the health ministry’s committee on the pandemic, Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras, Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias and the head of the National Organisation for Public Health, Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, as well as data science expert Kimon Drakopoulos.

Source: amna.gr