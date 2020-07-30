News World Greece's PM Mitsotakis urges experts not to hesitate to sound the alarm,...

Greece’s PM Mitsotakis urges experts not to hesitate to sound the alarm, if necessary

A virtual government meeting to review the latest figures and discuss the handling of the corona virus pandemic was held at the Maximos Mansion on Thursday chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

 

The meeting concluded that the increase in cases had not significantly worsened epidemiological indicators but that vigilance, use of face masks and the diligent implementation of measures against crowding remained essential.

 

“If you judge that you need to sound the alarm for some measures to be taken, do not hesitate to do this promptly,” the prime minister urged the scientific staff at the meeting, while the discussion focused particularly on the need to intensify checks and inspections on public transport and places of entertainment.

 

Mitsotakis said that regular video conferences on the progress of the pandemic will continue to be held three times a week in August.

 

According to government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, the meeting included Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos, the head of the health ministry’s committee on the pandemic, Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras, Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias and the head of the National Organisation for Public Health, Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, as well as data science expert Kimon Drakopoulos.

 

Source: amna.gr

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleTrump raises possibility of delaying November U.S. presidential election
Next articleMigrants on boat off the coast of Cape Greco sailing towards the breakaway north

Top Stories

Local

Four new corona virus cases detected out of 1,789 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 4 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Migrants on boat off the coast of Cape Greco sailing towards the breakaway north

Maria Bitar -
A boat carrying around 10 migrants on board headed for the breakaway north was spotted sailing eight nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco around...
Read more
World

Greece’s PM Mitsotakis urges experts not to hesitate to sound the alarm, if necessary

Maria Bitar -
A virtual government meeting to review the latest figures and discuss the handling of the corona virus pandemic was held at the Maximos Mansion...
Read more
World

Trump raises possibility of delaying November U.S. presidential election

Maria Bitar -
U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday, raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S....
Read more
Local

Congratulatory letter to the Commissioner for Volunteerism and NGO from the UN

Maria Bitar -
Following the participation of the Commissioner for Volunteerism and Non-Governmental Organizations Yiannis Yiannakis, at the teleconference of the United Nations World Technical Committee on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Trump raises possibility of delaying November U.S. presidential election

Maria Bitar -
U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday, raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S....
Read more
World

NASA’s new Mars rover launches from Florida to seek signs of past life

Maria Bitar -
NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to...
Read more
World

Famous face queue outside Madame in Tussauds London

Maria Bitar -
The waxworks of some current famous personalities have been prominently displayed in a queue outside Madame Tussauds in London and some are even decked...
Read more
World

Greece: Use of masks extended to all retail stores, pharmacies, hair salons

Maria Bitar -
The government extended the obligatory use of masks to all retail stores including libraries, massage and tattoo parlours as was published on Wednesday in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros