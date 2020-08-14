Greece’s PM Mitsotakis says additional protection measures will be announced

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged young people to be cautious due to the increase of the corona virus incidents in Greece at a meeting on the coronavirus via video call at the Maximos Mansion on Friday, adding that additional protection measures will be announced by Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias.

He also urged those returning from holidays to be very cautious for a week at least, which means to wear a face mask and of course to keep the necessary distance.

Mitsotakis pointed out the importance of personal responsibility adding that the state will assume its responsibilities with a plan “as we have done until today and always according to the scientists’ recommendations”.

Finally, he sent a message to the young asking them to take care of themselves “you are not invisible and mostly your parents and your grandparents are not invisible either”.

The meeting was attended by:

• Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias

• Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis

• State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis

• Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias

• Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis

• Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister responsible for the coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos

• Deputy State Minister and government spokesperson Stelios Petsas

• Prime Minister’s general secretary Grigoris Dimitriadis

• Alternate government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni

• The chief of Prime Minister’s office in parliament Michalis Bekiris

• Health Ministry’s representative for the corona virus Professor of Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras

• The head of the National Health Organisation Panagiotis Arkoumaneas

and the Professor of Data Science Kimon Drakopoulos.

(Source: amna.gr)