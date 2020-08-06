News World Greece's PM: "If we can't reach an agreement with Turkey, let's go...

Greece’s PM: “If we can’t reach an agreement with Turkey, let’s go to The Hague”

The pandemic and Greek-Turkish relations were among the topics touched on by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, while participating in the 2020 Aspen Security Forum.

Speaking with Harvard University Professor and executive director of the forum Nicholas Burns, Mitsotakis referring to the latest developments concerning Covid-19, noted “we must be careful now and not become victims of our own success due to complacency”.

He also said that the use of face masks is now important because Greece can’t go back to a lockdown, while noting that “the sectors of entertainment, travel and tourism were significantly stricken and in these sectors recovery will be a long-term matter.”

On Greek-Turkish relations, Mitsotakis noted that he has met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan twice since assuming office: “At our first meeting, I sincerely said to him that we should attempt a restart of Greek-Turkish relations because we will be neighbours forever. I truly believe there is no hostility, despite the various stereotypes, between the Greek and the Turkish people. Unfortunately, I did not receive the response I expected.”
Mitsotakis said that he had made it crystal clear to Erdogan that Greece was willing to discuss the one outstanding issue that it recognises having with Turkey, namely the delimitation of the maritime zones in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The prime minister said that Athens was willing to resume talks with Turkey but not while under threat, and that Greece could not be blackmailed into negotiating because Turkey was threatening its sovereign rights.

“We also made it clear during the recent incident, when Turkey issued a NAVTEX threatening to carry out seismic research within the Greek Economic Exclusive Zone, that we will not accept this. The good thing is that no vessel arrived, something that I take as a positive sign, because as long as we are talking – if we genuinely want to talk – we can’t undermine the essence of the deliberations, which is how we can resolve the problem with the EEZ. Additionally, I was very clear to the international community, saying that if we do not reach an agreement, let’s go the The Hague and respect the court’s ruling,” the Greek premier said.

Referring to relations with NATO, Mitsotakis said that a policy of equal distances regarding Turkey was no longer acceptable to Athens: “It is now very clear in NATO, I think, that this neutral stance – that we are dealing with two NATO members, Greece and Turkey, and cannot intervene – is not acceptable to me anymore. I put this to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, namely that we are contributing to NATO, we are an ally and have the expectation that when another NATO ally is behaving in a way that jeopardises our interests, NATO should not adopt this stance of equal distances and non-intervention in internal differences. It is deeply unfair to Greece,” Mitsotakis said.

Source: amna.gr

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleThe four possible scenarios for the new school year

Top Stories

World

Greece’s PM: “If we can’t reach an agreement with Turkey, let’s go to The Hague”

Maria Bitar -
The pandemic and Greek-Turkish relations were among the topics touched on by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, while participating in the 2020 Aspen...
Read more
Local

The four possible scenarios for the new school year

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Education is busy planning ahead in terms of digital technology and distance learning in case they need to implement it in...
Read more
Local

Mitsero residents object to planned relocation of asphalt plants

Maria Bitar -
Government plans to move the asphalt plants located in the industrial zones of Dali-Tseri to Mitsero area has sparked the anger of the community...
Read more
Local

Bus in Nicosia rolls forward after driver jumped out, causes havoc (PHOTOS)

Annie Charalambous -
A bus on Diagorou Street in the heart of Nicosia on Thursday morning rolled forward after the driver had just jumped out. No one was...
Read more
Local

National Guard left with just 20 military doctors

Maria Bitar -
The National Guard is left with only 20 military doctors amidst concerns that all will quit if they are not allowed to privately practice...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Doctors say Turkish COVID-19 outbreak worse than reported

Annie Charalambous -
Doctors in Turkey's coronavirus hotspots say hospitals are filling up with more cases than are reflected in the official nationwide count, which resurged above 1,000...
Read more
World

One French dead, 24 injured after Beirut blast

Annie Charalambous -
One Frenchman, architect Jean-Marc Bonfils, has died while a further 24 French people were injured in Tuesday's massive warehouse explosion in Beirut, French government...
Read more
World

Turkey considering quitting treaty on violence against women

Annie Charalambous -
President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, party officials said, alarming campaigners who...
Read more
World

Israeli square bathed in Lebanese colours in rare show of support over Beirut blast

Annie Charalambous -
The red, white and cedar green of the Lebanese flag were lit up over a Tel Aviv square on Wednesday in a rare show...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros