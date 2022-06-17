Greece’s Mitsotakis in Cyprus for official visit, to also address Disy congress

NewsLocalGreece's Mitsotakis in Cyprus for official visit, to also address Disy congress

The ongoing Turkish provocations against Cyprus and Greece is what President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will mainly discuss on Friday when they meet at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The talks come at a time when Turkish expansionist revisionism has once again made its reappearance on the Eastern Mediterranean continent, according to an official announcement.

The two heads of state will also discuss the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and issues of common interest such as Energy and Immigration, it added.

Moreover, Mitsotakis will be the guest of honour at a lunch hosted by ruling Disy leader and 2023 Presidential Elections runner Averof Neophytou.

And at 5.15pm he will meet with a committee representing municipalities and communities in the Turkish-occupied north.

At 7pm Mitsotakis will address a right-wing Disy party congress at Eleftherias Stadium in Nicosia.

Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy party is considered as the counterpart of Disy in Cyprus.

By Annie Charalambous
