NewsWorldGreece's Hardalias hospitalized after ischemic event

Greece’s Hardalias hospitalized after ischemic event

Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias was hospitalized on Monday after an ischemic event.
Hardalias was at the Civil Protection Operations Center when the incident occurred and he was transferred to the Agia Olga Hospital.

By gavriella
