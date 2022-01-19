Greece’s first six Rafale fighter jets arrive

The first 6 of 24 Rafale fighter jets for Greece’s Air Force arrived in the country on Wednesday.

They took off from Istres in France and landed at the 114 Tanagra Air Base.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Hellenic National Defense General Staff chief and general Constantine Floros, General Air Force Staff, air marshal Georgios Blioumis and the French Ambassador to Athens Patrick Maisonnave attended the ceremony.

Greece will receive in total 24 fighter jets Rafale. An additional contract for another six fighter jets is expected to be signed over the next few weeks.