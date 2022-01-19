NewsWorldGreece's first six Rafale fighter jets arrive

Greece’s first six Rafale fighter jets arrive

Rafale2
Rafale2

The first 6 of 24 Rafale fighter jets for Greece’s Air Force arrived in the country on Wednesday.
They took off from Istres in France and landed at the 114 Tanagra Air Base.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Hellenic National Defense General Staff chief and general Constantine Floros, General Air Force Staff, air marshal Georgios Blioumis and the French Ambassador to Athens Patrick Maisonnave attended the ceremony.
Greece will receive in total 24 fighter jets Rafale. An additional contract for another six fighter jets is expected to be signed over the next few weeks.

By gavriella
Previous articleCabinet shortens recommended isolation for contacts
Next articleDepartment of Meteorology issues yellow warning over extremely low temperatures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros