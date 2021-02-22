News World Greece's Alpha Bank to sell €10.8 billion portfolio to Davidson Kempner

Greece’s Alpha Bank to sell €10.8 billion portfolio to Davidson Kempner

Consumer service finds abusive clauses in Alpha Bank housing loan

Greece‘s Alpha Bank will sell a 10.8 billion euro ($13.09 billion) portfolio of impaired loans and 80% of loan services provider Cepal Holdings to U.S. fund Davidson Kempner under a definitive agreement it announced on Monday.

The sale of the portfolio, known as Galaxy, will be the second-largest rated securitisation of non-performing exposures (NPEs) in Europe after Monte dei Paschi’s Sienna project, it said.

The deal is expected to reduce Alpha Bank’s NPE and NPL ratios in Greece to 24% and 13% respectively from 43% and 29% in September 2020.

Reuters had exclusively reported that Alpha Bank had selected Davidson Kempner as its preferred bidder in November last year.

The deal involves Alpha selling 51% of the mezzanine and junior securitisation notes of the 10.8 billion euro NPE portfolio along with 80% of loan servicing subsidiary Cepal Holdings.

“This is a turning point for our bank as we are making a decisive step in dealing conclusively with the legacy asset quality issues from the long-lasting recession in Greece,” Alpha CEO Vassilis Psaltis said in a statement.

“In spite of the unprecedented conditions we experienced due to COVID-19, we are proud to have managed to sign such a complex transaction in just eight months from launch,” he said.

The deal puts Cepal’s enterprise value at 267 million euros, with Alpha having further upside through an earn-out of up to 68 million linked to the achievement of certain targets, the bank said.

It said the mezzanine and junior securitisation notes will be sold to an entity managed and advised by Davidson Kempner for cash, at an aggregate valuation for 100% of those notes of 40 million euros.

Total proceeds for Alpha Bank, including the senior notes and the sale price of the mezzanine and junior notes, correspond to about 35% of the portfolio’s total gross book value.

The sale is expected to close in the second quarter, subject to regulatory approvals. Deutsche Bank was Alpha Bank’s lead financial adviser.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice looking for Georgian man in connection with a break-in (PHOTO)
Next articleEnglish schools will reopen March 8, outdoor sport starts again on March 29

Top Stories

Local

Cabinet meets on Thursday to discuss possible easing of lockdown in March

Annie Charalambous -
As the Cabinet meets on Thursday to discuss the possible easing of the island’s coronavirus lockdown in March, health experts express concern over coastal...
Read more
Local

What you should know about Phishing, vishing and smishing online scams

Annie Charalambous -
Phishing, vishing and smishing are just a few of the online scams cybercriminals use to steal private data but this can be avoided through...
Read more
Local

Police fine 203 citizens, one premise for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 203 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of protective measures in place to curb...
Read more
World

English schools will reopen March 8, outdoor sport starts again on March 29

Annie Charalambous -
Schools in England will re-open on March 8, while two families or six people will be able to meet outside from March 29 as...
Read more
World

Greece’s Alpha Bank to sell €10.8 billion portfolio to Davidson Kempner

Annie Charalambous -
Greece's Alpha Bank will sell a 10.8 billion euro ($13.09 billion) portfolio of impaired loans and 80% of loan services provider Cepal Holdings to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

English schools will reopen March 8, outdoor sport starts again on March 29

Annie Charalambous -
Schools in England will re-open on March 8, while two families or six people will be able to meet outside from March 29 as...
Read more
World

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Annie Charalambous -
The Israeli and Egyptian energy ministers have agreed to build a pipeline to connect Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field to liquefied natural gas...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will plot a path out of COVID-19 lockdown on Monday in an effort to gradually reopen the battered $3...
Read more
World

Prominent Greek theatre director in detention, faces rape charges

Annie Charalambous -
Prominent theatre director Dimitris Lignadis has spent his first night in detention facing charges of rape in the the latest twist in the unfolding...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros