Greece will spare no effort in ending Turkish occupation and solving Cyprus issue

 

Athens sent a message of unwavering support and solidarity to Cyprus on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Republics’ establishment, with Greek Prime Minister noting that Turkish violations against the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the Republic both at sea and land make this a very different anniversary.

Mitsotakis said that Turkish violations have climaxed with threats to settle the fenced off city of Varosha and usurping Greek-Cypriot properties in direct opposition to International Law and relevant UN decisions.

The Greek Prime Minister made clear that Athens will not accept the legalising of de facto situations in Cyprus, adding that his country will not spare any effort in facilitating the resumption of talks on the solution of the Cyprus problem in the framework of the United Nations.

Cyprus, Mitsotakis added, remained his country’s top foreign policy priority.

By Constantinos Tsintas
