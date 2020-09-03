Greece welcomes lifting of arms embargo on Cyprus by US

Greece has welcomed the US government’s recent decision to partially lift the arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus.

“It is an important step in strengthening and deepening the cooperation between two friendly countries, and it is proof of recognition of the role the Republic of Cyprus plays as a country contributing to stability and peace in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement late on Wednesday.

“Greece will continue to work with Cyprus, the USA and countries of the wider region to consolidate security and stability in the region”, it added.