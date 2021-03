Greece, Cyprus and the US conducted a training exercise in naval special forces between 16-24 March in Souda, Crete.

A press release by the Defence Ministry says that the exercise took place in the framework of trilateral cooperation and the Hellenic National Defence General Staff coordinated the training.

The participants had the opportunity to train in various exercises and to have practical exercise aboard frigate “PSARA” and training ship “ARIS” of the Ηellenic Navy.

(CNA)