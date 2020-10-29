News World Greece to unveil one-month plan against COVID-19 on Friday, Oct 30

Greece to unveil one-month plan against COVID-19 on Friday, Oct 30

Greece will introduce further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, as further lockdowns were imposed in the country’s northern and central regions.

Greece has recorded significantly lower numbers of COVID-19 than other countries in Europe but cases have been rising rapidly since early October. Testing has also increased.

On Wednesday, Greece registered 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily tally, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 34,299 so far. A total of 603 patients have died, authorities said.

The country would unveil a one-month plan on Friday to combat the second wave of coronavirus, Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting, saying ‘targeted’ restrictions would be in place.

Based on a four-tier risk assessment by authorities, the country’s second-largest city Thessaloniki, as well as the central cities of Larissa and the northern Rodopi region would be in localised lockdown with only schools and retail businesses operating.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
