Greece to require negative coronavirus test for entry from Bulgaria, Romania

FILE PHOTO: Volcanic islets are seen behind a Greek Orthodox church built on the edge of the caldera at the volcanic island of Santorini March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/File Photo

Visitors to Greece arriving by air from Bulgaria and Romania will need to provide proof they have tested negative for coronavirus to gain entry, Greece’s Civil Protection authority said on Saturday.

The requirement, which will come into effect from July 28 to August 4, will not apply to Greek nationals arriving from those countries.

“Based on an analysis of epidemiological data, arrivals to Greece via air connections from Bulgaria and Romania will be required to provide a negative test result for the coronavirus that has been done up to 72 hours before their arrival,” the authority said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria passed 10,000 on Saturday, with 270 confirmed new infections in the past 24 hours, official data showed.

The Civil Protection authority said it is continuously monitoring data to ensure that the opening of the country to foreign visitors is done safely.

Greece is not facing a second wave of infections but needs to remain vigilant, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Skai TV on Saturday.

“If we stop being careful and continue to relax and infections spread, then everything can change,” he said.

Greece has managed to contain the spread of coronavirus to 4,135 confirmed cases and 201 deaths based on the latest data after imposing an early lockdown.

(Reuters)

FILE PHOTO: Volcanic islets are seen behind a Greek Orthodox church built on the edge of the caldera at the volcanic island of Santorini March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

By Josephine Koumettou
