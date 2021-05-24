Greece the most popular summer destination

Last week the European Union announced that its member-states will soon open their borders to vaccinated tourists coming from non-EU countries, including the Americans.

Very soon, people who have completed their vaccination in approved by the EU vaccines will be able to visit EU countries without needing a negative PCR test or to remain in quarantine upon their arrival.

Greece has already opened its borders to vaccinated tourists and this has sparked an explosion of reservations.

Reservations at Hopper website for airline tickets, are already increased by 38% in May compared to April. Moreover, so far reservations toward Greece exceed those to any other tourist destination in Europe. Americans have another reason to prefer Greece since now flights toward Athens cost 18% less compared to 2019.