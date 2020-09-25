Greece supports Cyprus in seeking sanctions against Turkey

Greece supports Cyprus in seeking targeted sanctions against Turkey, Greek Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Alexandros Gennimatas said on Friday.

Gennimatas was replying to a question to do with the possibility of the EU imposing sanctions against Ankara due to the tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean.

«Greece firmly supports Cyprus’ position to impose targeted sanctions on people and entities involved in Turkey’s ongoing gas-exploration activities inside the island’s exclusive economic zone”, the Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson said.

(CNA)