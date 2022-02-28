NewsWorldGreece sends defense, medical supplies to Ukraine

Greece sends defense, medical supplies to Ukraine

Greece sent defense material and medical supplies following the Ukrainian government’s request, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis decided at a meeting he chaired on Sunday that included National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Hellenic National Defense General Staff chief Konstantinos Floros.

Government sources said that at the Maximos Mansion meeting, Mitsotakis was briefed on developments in Ukraine and reached the decision for help after consulting with NATO allies and EU partners.

Two C-130 aircraft with defense equipment Elefsina Air Force base, and an Aegean Airlines with humanitarian help including medication and food staples left the Athens International Airport, all heading to Poland. The mission was accompanied by Deputy National Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias.

By gavriella
