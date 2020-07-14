News World Greece says Turkey is being 'petty' over Hagia Sophia

Greece says Turkey is being ‘petty’ over Hagia Sophia

 

Greece on Tuesday described Turkey’s decision to convert the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul to a mosque as “unnecessary and petty” and called for tougher European Union action over Ankara’s gas exploration activities in the Mediterranean.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s move to switch the status of Hagia Sophia to a mosque has struck a raw nerve with many Greeks, who revere the sixth century building as a focal point of their Orthodox Christian faith.

Greece, whose relations with Turkey are fraught with historical tensions, says the matter is not a bilateral dispute.

“With this backward action, Turkey is opting to sever links with western world and its values,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

“Confronted with this unnecessary, petty initiative from Turkey, Greece is considering its response at all levels,” Mitsotakis said, in a reference to Hagia Sophia.

A Turkish court ruled last week that Hagia Sophia’s conversion to a museum in 1934 was unlawful. Declaring the building a mosque, Erdogan said prayers would be held there within two weeks, in a move that drew international criticism.

Relations between Greece and Turkey are often tense over Cyprus, divided between its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations after an abortive Greek-inspired coup which triggered a Turkish invasion in 1974.

Moves by the Cyprus government to explore for offshore natural gas have been countered by Turkish attempts at gas exploration in the same areas.

“Europe should once and for all draft a specific list of actions, and sanctions against a country which seeks to be a regional troublemaker, and which is evolving into a threat to the stability of the whole south-east Mediterranean region,” Mitsotakis said.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleUK bans Huawei from its 5G network: reaction
Next articleLimassol: 65 year old killed in labour accident (updated)

Top Stories

World

EU to remove Serbia, Montenegro from coronavirus safe list – sources

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union is set to remove Serbia and Montenegro from its safe list of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed, while including...
Read more
Local

Cyprus to set up agency to promote tertiary education sector

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  House President Demetris Syllouris met on Tuesday with Ministers and academia representatives to discuss the establishment of an agency to promote the tertiary education...
Read more
Local

One tests positive to Covid-19, a foreign national permanently residing in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus after 1754 tests, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1,023. The...
Read more
Local

Random Covid-19 tests at airports to double to 600 a day

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The number of random Covid-19 tests to be held among arriving passengers from Group A and B countries is to be doubled from 300...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for Wednesday, temperatures to edge down from Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Met Office has issued a new extreme high temperature warning for tomorrow, the fifth in as many days. The yellow alert is in force...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

EU to remove Serbia, Montenegro from coronavirus safe list – sources

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union is set to remove Serbia and Montenegro from its safe list of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed, while including...
Read more
World

UK bans Huawei from its 5G network: reaction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by...
Read more
World

U.S. Supreme Court allows federal executions to proceed

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the first federal executions in 17 years could proceed, overturning an injunction blocking them in order...
Read more
World

Belgium, once hard-hit, reports zero coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros