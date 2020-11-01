Greece responds to latest Oruc Reis Navtex

Greece issued a counter-navtex to Turkey’s maritime advisory on continued illegal energy exploration by Turkish vessel Oruc Reis, in an area southeast of the island of Rhodes.

The Greek military navy hydrographic station at Heraklion, Crete, issued a a counter advisory, pointing out that the Turkish Navtex constitutes ‘an illegal, non-authorised activity’ and called on maritime traffic to ignore it, indicating that the station is the only only authorised to issue advisories in the relevant area.

The Greek foreign ministry earlier condemned the latest Turkish provocation, calling on Turkey to withdraw the navtex.