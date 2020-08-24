Greece responds to extension of illegal Turkish Navtex with counter Navtex

Greece responded to the extension of Turkey’s illegal Navtex for the research vessel Oruc Reis inside the Greek continental shelf with a counter Navtex on Monday.

According to sources, “following the extension of the previous Turkish illegal Navtex issued on August 23 for the Oruc Reis’s seismic surveys to August 27 at 23:59, Athens time, Greece will release a (counter) Navtex (of its own) so that its air and naval forces will conduct joint exercises in an area inside the Greek continental shelf in the wider region of south-eastern Crete, Karpathos, Rhodes and south of the island of Kastellorizo”.

The Navtex will come into effect from early Tuesday August 25 until late Thursday August 27.

(amna.gr)