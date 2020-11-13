News World Greece registered 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new high

Greece registered 3,316 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, new high

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Thessaloniki, Greece, November 11, 2020. Picture taken November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Greece has reported 3,316 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since its first infection surfaced in February, according to health authorities data released late on Thursday.

The latest jump in infections brings the total number of cases in the country to 66,637.

It also registered 50 deaths, bringing the number of victims since the onset of the virus to 959.

A resurgence in cases since early October has forced Greece to re-impose a nationwide lockdown until the end of November.

In the meantime, England has removed mainland Greece from its safe travel list – meaning that anyone arriving from there will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, Transport minister Grant Shapps said five Greek islands: Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos will remain on the safe travel list.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
