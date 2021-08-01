NewsLocalGreece refutes claim of shooting Turkish citizen dead at Evros frontier

Greece refutes claim of shooting Turkish citizen dead at Evros frontier

Migrants clash with Greek police at border after Turkey opens floodgates

 

The Greek government in Athens refuted claims in the Turkish press about a shooting incident on the Evros northern frontier with Turkey, in which a 43 year old Turkish man was killed.

According to the reports, the man was shot dead by fire from the Greek side of the frontier.

Ankara made representations to the Greek ambassador, with the foreign ministry denying the claim as yet another failure by Turkey to prevent illegal migration crossings between the two countries.

The 43 year old was sitting with a 60 year old friend on the Turkish side of the frontier when he was shot in the head and died instantly.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleForestry department in fire battle formation, director says
Next articleMan invades Paphos home with axe to protest loud music (updated)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros