Greece refutes claim of shooting Turkish citizen dead at Evros frontier

The Greek government in Athens refuted claims in the Turkish press about a shooting incident on the Evros northern frontier with Turkey, in which a 43 year old Turkish man was killed.

According to the reports, the man was shot dead by fire from the Greek side of the frontier.

Ankara made representations to the Greek ambassador, with the foreign ministry denying the claim as yet another failure by Turkey to prevent illegal migration crossings between the two countries.

The 43 year old was sitting with a 60 year old friend on the Turkish side of the frontier when he was shot in the head and died instantly.