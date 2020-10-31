News Local Greece records over 2 thousand new covid cases in tragic peak-135 in...

Greece records over 2 thousand new covid cases in tragic peak-135 in ICUs (update)

 

Greece recorded a new surge in new covid-cases, going over two thousand daily tally for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

2,056 new infections and 6 deaths were announced today, with a dramatic rise in people being treated at ICUs to 135.

The tragic milestone came a few hours after PM Mitsotakis informed the Greek people in a televised address on additional restrictions that will be imposed in an effort to contain the latest wave.

The new measures go into effect on Tuesday morning and include mandatory use of mask both inside and in outdoor public spaces, with movement prohibited between midnight and five in the morning excluding health issues and work related reasons.

By Constantinos Tsintas
