Greece ready to participate in a Quintet Summit on Cyprus

General Secretariat of the Greek Foreign Ministry, Themistoklis Demiris, conveyed to the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy on Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute, the message that Greece if invited, is ready to participate in a Quintet Summit on Cyprus .

Responding to a CNA’s question, Greek Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Alexandros Papaioannou, said that during yesterday’s meeting, Demiris and Lute had a long and interesting conversation, during which the Foreign Ministry General Secretariat expressed Greece’s readiness to participate in a Quintet on Cyprus, under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General.

Papaioannou also stressed that Greece remains firm on its position for a solution to the Cyprus Problem, based on bizonal bicommunal federation and the UN Resolutions while reiterating that the resumption of negotiations must start from the point they were left off in Crans Montana.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(CNA)

By gavriella
