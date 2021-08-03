NewsWorldGreece pulls artistic swimming team after four Covid-19 cases

Greece pulls artistic swimming team after four Covid-19 cases

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Artistic swimming - Women's Duet Free Routine - Preliminary Round - Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Evangelia Papazoglou of Greece and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece during their performance. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) said on Tuesday.

One athlete tested positive on Monday while another three returned positive tests on Tuesday, ruling the team out and forcing the athletes into quarantine.

“The team from the very first day it entered the village has not come into contact with any other member of the Greek Olympic team for obvious reasons,” the HOC said.

All athletes are under tight restrictions once they arrive in Japan as the country struggles with record numbers of infections and the Games are held without spectators.

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Tuesday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus is 4th among EU countries with workers who can’t afford a summer holiday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros