Greece player tests positive for COVID-19

A player in Greece‘s national soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19 and will leave the squad who have been training in Slovenia, the country’s football federation (HFF) has said.

The player, tested by UEFA and kept away from the squad for the last 36 hours, will leave Ljubljana on Saturday, the HFF said in a statement, without naming the player.

The rest of the squad, who are continuing to train ahead of their Nations League match against Kosovo in League C Group 3 on Sunday, were tested again on Friday and the results will be announced on Saturday before they leave for Pristina.

(Reuters)