Greece opens cafes, bars and restaurants after 6 months

Food and drink services opened in Greece at five this morning after being forced shut by covid restrictions since last December.

Cafeterias, restaurants and bars are operating only in the external area of the business, until ten forty five in the evening, with sitting customers, without music and six per table.

The menus need to be disinfected every time clients change, disinfectant bottles have to be placed at every table and the mask is obligatory for staff and customers who are waiting for their food, drinks or coffee.

The relevant distances need to be kept between tables, starting from 90 centimetres (if there is no chair between the tables to 1,80 if there are chairs on both sides of the tables.

Take away, delivery and drive through are allowed, without clients waiting inside the businesses.

Food and drink services inside malls, airports and other multi-purpose areas are only open for take away and delivery.

Everyone working in the sector is obliged to undergo a covid self test.