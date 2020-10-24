Greece makes representations over latest Turkish navtex

Greece has made official representations to Ankara over its latest illegal maritime advisories, involving exploration in the Greek continental shelf off the island of Kastellorizo.

A formal protest letter was delivered to the Turkish government by the Greek ambassador to Ankara.

Prior to the latest Turkish navtex, NATO General Secretary Yens Stoltenberg claimed that Greece and Turkey had agreed to the cancelling of planned military exercises next week, which will mark a Greek National Day on October 28.

Not holding military drills during national or religious holidays is a confidence building measure agreed between the two countries, but is often violated by Turkey, as indicated by the latest Navtex, which includes October 28.