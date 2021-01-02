Greece imposing tougher lockdown for a week, 9 o clock curfew, shops close

The Greek government re-imposed tougher anti-covid 19 action starting tomorrow and at least for a week, aimed at further reducing new cases, relieving pressure on hospitals and allowing schools to re-open on January 11.

Government spokesman in Athens Stelios Petsas said that epidemiological conditions have improved and are markedly better than many other European countries.

He added however that new cases still remain at high levels, putting pressure on the health system, while 2500 thousand patients remained hospitalised, with more than 400 in Intensive Care Units.

Petsas noted that months of sacrifice should not be destroyed by a few days of relaxing measures, therefore the government will intensify prevention efforts in the crucial first week of the New Year.

As of tomorrow, at 6 in the morning to Monday January 11, a 9 in the evening to five in the morning curfew returns, with the exception of employees and people needing medical assistance.

Commercial shops will remain closed, as will bookshops, hair and nail salons.

Churches will also remain closed for the Sunday services and the January 6 Epiphany Day.

The Greek government urged people to strictly adhere to the measures and be patient for a week, so that schools can reopen, with students and teachers returning to classes.

The spokesman made clear that relaxation of measures further down the road, will be based on epidemiological conditions.