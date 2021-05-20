NewsWorldGreece evacuates villages as forest fire rages in Corinth region

Greece evacuates villages as forest fire rages in Corinth region

Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021. Picture taken May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Authorities in the Corinth region of southern Greece have moved people from six villages to safety as fire fighters battled a forest fire with scores of trucks and 21 aircraft, they said on Thursday.

No deaths were reported in the blaze that broke out on Wednesday night at a small seaside holiday resort on the Peloponnese peninsula, about 90 km from the capital, Athens.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of six villages and two monasteries in the Gerania mountains as a precaution, a fire brigade official said.

“Some 300 people have been evacuated,” police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told Reuters.

More than 180 fire fighters were battling the blaze backed by 62 fire trucks, 17 aircraft and three helicopters, the fire brigade said on Twitter. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFirst ever traceable honey in the world is in Cyprus
Next articleA giant artwork in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros