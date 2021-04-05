Greece eases COVID-19 measures despite rising infection rate

Despite the rising infection rate in Greece, the Greek authorities have taken steps to ease coronavirus measures on Monday, April 5.

Stores in the capital city of Athens opened their doors to customers on the condition of an online appointment.

In some busy squares, coronavirus rapid testing centers were established to costlessly test people.

According to data from the online resource Worldometer, the country with a population of over 10 million has, so far, reported over 275,400 COVID-19 cases, including 8,380 deaths.