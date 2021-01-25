News World Greece detects 32 cases of UK coronavirus variant

Greece detects 32 cases of UK coronavirus variant

Greece has detected 32 cases of the British variant of COVID-19, health authorities said late on Sunday, with the country’s Network of Genomic Monitoring planning more intensive checks in the coming weeks for the potentially more deadly virus.

Laboratory tests of 235 samples taken at border entry points, hospitals and people in close contact with a confirmed case of the mutant virus showed that 33 were positive for the Β117 mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Health authorities said 17 of the positive samples were detected in Athens.

Britain has attributed the high transmission rates that led it to impose a recent lockdown partly to a highly contagious variant that was first identified in southeast England and is now prevalent in many areas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the new variant may be associated with a higher level of mortality, although scientists have said the evidence on that remained uncertain.

Greece, in its second lockdown since early November due to a spike in coronavirus cases, has seen pressure on its public health system relent in the last few weeks, and has begun to loosen curbs.

The government has reopened primary schools, kindergartens, retail shops and hair salons. On Monday it will reopen high schools.

On Sunday, health authorities reported 334 new COVID-19 cases nationwide and 24 related deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the first case was detected in February 2020 to 151980, and total deaths to 5,646.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWhere to get antigen rapid tests on Monday, 25 January
Next articleTurkey receives 6.5 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine

Top Stories

World

Turkey receives 6.5 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey received 6.5 million further doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech on Monday, CNN Turk and other media reported, allowing its...
Read more
World

Greece detects 32 cases of UK coronavirus variant

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has detected 32 cases of the British variant of COVID-19, health authorities said late on Sunday, with the country's Network of Genomic Monitoring planning...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Monday, 25 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Monday, 25 January 2021:   LIMASSOL Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30 Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasoyia...
Read more
Local

130 new cases, three deaths announced on Sunday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 186,...
Read more
Local

-2 C on Troodos Mountain on Sunday evening

gavriella -
On Sunday evening the weather will be mainly fine. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, moderate, force 3 Beaufort. The sea will be slight to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkey receives 6.5 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey received 6.5 million further doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech on Monday, CNN Turk and other media reported, allowing its...
Read more
World

Amsterdam’s party district empties as first curfew since WW2 begins

gavriella -
The normally bustling streets of Amsterdam's party district were empty on Saturday (January 23) night as the country imposed its first night-time curfew since...
Read more
World

EU says it will make vaccine companies respect supply contracts

gavriella -
The European Union will make pharmaceutical companies respect contracts they have signed for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, European Council President Charles Michel said...
Read more
World

Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic

gavriella -
Masked, socially distanced and each given their own pen to avoid spreading germs, the Portuguese headed to the polls on Sunday (January 24) to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros