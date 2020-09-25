News Local Greece, Cyprus had highest number of dentists among EU states in 2018

Greece, Cyprus had highest number of dentists among EU states in 2018

Cyprus has 3rd higher number of dentists per capita in EU (table)

Among the EU Member States, Greece and Cyprus had the highest numbers of licenced to practice dentists per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018, according to European statistics released on Friday.

Greece recorded the highest number at 124 per 100,000 inhabitants followed by Cyprus with 112 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Finland is third-placed with 108 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Portugal with 106 per 100,000 inhabitants and Bulgaria with 104 per 100,000 inhabitants.

By contrast, there were fewer than 50 practising dentists per 100,000 inhabitants in Malta and, most notably, Poland with only 35 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Eurostat also showed that the number of practising dentists per 100,000 inhabitants remained relatively unchanged in most of the EU Member States between 2013 and 2018.

There were, however, six member states where this ratio increased by at least 10 additional dentists per 100,000 inhabitants.

The largest absolute changes were recorded in Portugal and Cyprus.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNASA Space Apps Challenge to be held virtually in Limassol
Next articleDisagreements over simultaneous transmission of lessons for e-learning

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Two road accidents – Caution: Slippery ground due to rain

Maria Bitar -
Two traffic accidents occurred on Friday afternoon on the highway. According to police, one happened near Alampra and the second near Lympia. It is noted that...
Read more
World

UPDATED – Two injured in Paris stabbing attack (live video & photos)

Maria Bitar -
Two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris, a police source said. One of the...
Read more
Local

COVID provides challenge for Customs officers

Maria Bitar -
SBA Customs and Immigration officials have revealed measures relating to COVID-19 test certificates at the crossing points in Pergamos and Strovilia have led to...
Read more
Local

Disagreements over simultaneous transmission of lessons for e-learning

Maria Bitar -
All three educational organisations – the Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organisation (POED), the Secondary school teachers association (OELMEK) and the Association of Teachers of Technical...
Read more
Local

Greece, Cyprus had highest number of dentists among EU states in 2018

Annie Charalambous -
Among the EU Member States, Greece and Cyprus had the highest numbers of licenced to practice dentists per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018, according to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

COVID provides challenge for Customs officers

Maria Bitar -
SBA Customs and Immigration officials have revealed measures relating to COVID-19 test certificates at the crossing points in Pergamos and Strovilia have led to...
Read more
Local

Disagreements over simultaneous transmission of lessons for e-learning

Maria Bitar -
All three educational organisations – the Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organisation (POED), the Secondary school teachers association (OELMEK) and the Association of Teachers of Technical...
Read more
Local

NASA Space Apps Challenge to be held virtually in Limassol

Andreas Nicolaides -
The prestigious NASA Space Apps Challenge will be held in Limassol again this year, albeit virtually due to coronavirus restrictions. The challenge will take place...
Read more
Local

Cape Greco becomes main point of entry for migrants this year

Maria Bitar -
Ayia Napa's Cape Greco has become the main point of entry by sea for migrants this year with 10 out of a total of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros