Greece, Cyprus had highest number of dentists among EU states in 2018

Among the EU Member States, Greece and Cyprus had the highest numbers of licenced to practice dentists per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018, according to European statistics released on Friday.

Greece recorded the highest number at 124 per 100,000 inhabitants followed by Cyprus with 112 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Finland is third-placed with 108 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Portugal with 106 per 100,000 inhabitants and Bulgaria with 104 per 100,000 inhabitants.

By contrast, there were fewer than 50 practising dentists per 100,000 inhabitants in Malta and, most notably, Poland with only 35 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Eurostat also showed that the number of practising dentists per 100,000 inhabitants remained relatively unchanged in most of the EU Member States between 2013 and 2018.

There were, however, six member states where this ratio increased by at least 10 additional dentists per 100,000 inhabitants.

The largest absolute changes were recorded in Portugal and Cyprus.