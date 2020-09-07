News World Greece considers Cyprus' participation in multilateral summit on East Med self-evident

Greece considers Cyprus’ participation in multilateral summit on East Med self-evident

Greek Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said that Greece considers Cyprus’ participation in a possible multilateral summit on the Eastern Mediterranean self-evident.

During today’s briefing, Petsas referred to the proposal by the President of the EU Council Charles Michel for a multilateral summit on the East Med to reduce tension in the region.

As Petsas said, there have been some initial discussions regarding this proposal.

“We are waiting to see the conclusive and detailed framework of this initiative, in order to state our position on this issue”, he noted.

“What is clear and self-evident for the Greek government is the participation of the Republic of Cyprus in this multilateral summit – with all consequences that that entails for Turkey”, Petsas concluded.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
