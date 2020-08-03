News Local Greece downgraded to coronavirus category B country as from Thursday

Greece downgraded to coronavirus category B country as from Thursday

As from Thursday, Greece will be included in category B of countries whose travellers need to provide negative coronavirus tests upon arrival to Cyprus.

The downgrade from category A was essential after several people who arrived from Greek destinations tested positive to coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced late on Sunday.

The negative coronavirus test certificate should not be older than 72 hours.

Random tests at airports on passengers arriving from Greece will also increase between Monday and Thursday, added the announcement.

Traditionally, Greek islands are Cypriots’ favourite summer holiday destination.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine on Monday with increased cloud

Top Stories

Local

Greece downgraded to coronavirus category B country as from Thursday

Annie Charalambous -
As from Thursday, Greece will be included in category B of countries whose travellers need to provide negative coronavirus tests upon arrival to Cyprus. The...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Monday with increased cloud

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Monday with increased cloud and possible isolated showers in the afternoon inland and over the mountains. Temperatures are expected to rise to...
Read more
Local

Ruling Disy-backed Constantinou is the new Aglantzia mayor

Annie Charalambous -
Ruling Disy-backed Andreas Constantinou on Sunday won the by-election for mayor at Aglantzia, one of Nicosia's largest suburbs, with 104 more votes than runner-up...
Read more
Photos

Demonstration against the government’s restrictions in Berlin

Andreas Nicolaides -
A general view shows a protest near the Brandenburg Gate against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August...
Read more
Photos

Divers in Greece remove “ghost” fishing nets off WWII wreck to protect marine life

Andreas Nicolaides -
Inflated lifting bags are seen attached to a ghost fishing net as volunteer divers of the environmental group Ghost Diving work near the WWII...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mainly fine on Monday with increased cloud

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Monday with increased cloud and possible isolated showers in the afternoon inland and over the mountains. Temperatures are expected to rise to...
Read more
Local

Ruling Disy-backed Constantinou is the new Aglantzia mayor

Annie Charalambous -
Ruling Disy-backed Andreas Constantinou on Sunday won the by-election for mayor at Aglantzia, one of Nicosia's largest suburbs, with 104 more votes than runner-up...
Read more
Local

Police: 1,201 checks on premises across Cyprus over past 24 hours

Annie Charalambous -
Police carried out a total of 1,201 checks on premises across Cyprus over the past 24 hours, and reported 22 owners for violations of...
Read more
Local

UPDATED-Man dies in motorcycle accident in Limassol (photos)

Annie Charalambous -
Yiannis Kolonas, 29 , from Limassol died on Sunday morning after losing control of the high-power motorcycle he was riding on the Limassol to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros