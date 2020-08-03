Greece downgraded to coronavirus category B country as from Thursday

As from Thursday, Greece will be included in category B of countries whose travellers need to provide negative coronavirus tests upon arrival to Cyprus.

The downgrade from category A was essential after several people who arrived from Greek destinations tested positive to coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced late on Sunday.

The negative coronavirus test certificate should not be older than 72 hours.

Random tests at airports on passengers arriving from Greece will also increase between Monday and Thursday, added the announcement.

Traditionally, Greek islands are Cypriots’ favourite summer holiday destination.