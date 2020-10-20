Greece calls for suspension of EU-Turkey customs union

Greece has asked the European Commission to consider suspending a customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union due to Ankara’s “continued provocations” in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

This is what Athens News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

In a letter to the European Commission’s enlargement chief, Oliver Varhelyi, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the Commission should consider the full suspension of the customs union.

“(This will be) a message of disapproval for Turkey’s ongoing illegal behaviour against the European Union,” the report also said.

Dendias also said that Turkey continues to unilaterally violate the EU-Turkey customs union by adopting unforeseen tariffs, as well as legislative and other measures and called on the European Commission to immediately consider the adoption of further measures.