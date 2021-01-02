Greece brings down covid cases, but deaths remain in the dozens

Greece recorded 262 new cases of covid-19 over the past 24 hours, a significantly lower number compared to the past week, as the country goes into a tougher lockdown tomorrow.

The total number of cases now stands at 139 thousand 709.

Deaths remain in the dozens however, with 40 people losing their lives, taking the tragic death toll near the 5 thousand mark (4922).

59 percent of the victims are men and the average age is 79. 9 out of 10 had underlying illnesses or were over 70.

431 people are intubated in Intensive Care Units, with almost 80 percent of them having underlying illnesses or being over 70.

896 people have recovered and were discharged from ICUs.