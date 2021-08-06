Greece battles wildfires for third day, Athens fire rekindled

Wildfires north of Athens leapt back to life on Thursday (August 5) as searing conditions persisted and emergency crews battled blazes across Greece for a third day running.

A wall of dark smoke rose high above the Greek capital, residents fled suburbs, asylum seekers were evacuated and authorities warned of more blazes on Friday as temperatures hovered around 40 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit).

With swathes of neighbouring Turkey also aflame, the smoke-filled skies have added to apocalyptic images of floods and fire seen across Europe this summer.

More than 150 wildfires have broken out across Greece since Tuesday, destroying houses, forcing the evacuation of dozens of towns and villages and burning thousands of acres of forest land.