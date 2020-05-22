Stay Home Greece at Home

Greece at Home

Stay engaged with all things Greek, while staying home!

The Greek islands and the glorious sea, archaeological sites and museums, mountains and lakes, villages and traditions, sailing, hiking and rafting explorations, gastronomy and walking tours, Greek-inspired music, mythology, cuisine, arts and crafts, fashion, sport and style… all from the safety of home.

Through a selection of YouTube videos and website presentations, embark on a virtual journey to wonderful Greek sites, get inspired by experts and celebrities and acquire new digital skills.

Click here for the full experience.

By Josephine Koumettou
