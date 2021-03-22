News World Greece: Archaeological sites reopen as country loosens up pandemic measures

Greece: Archaeological sites reopen as country loosens up pandemic measures

Greece on Monday, March 22, reopened the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide as country is getting prepared for the tourism season.

The move came following the government’s announcement last week that new less strict measures will be imposed reduce the lockdown fatigue in the country.

Archaeologists were also urging the government to reopen all archaeological sites and museums with the necessary health protection measures.

People will be able to visit the historical sites with social distancing measures in place and mandatory use of a face mask.

The country’s health system is still under pressure with the increase in intubations related to COVID-19.

On Sunday, 674 patients were reportedly on ventilators, a rise from Saturday’s 672.

The daily fatalities from the virus stood at 41.

However, the case-count on Sunday was 1,514, down from Saturday’s 2,535.

The nationwide tally of infections has now reached over 237,125 since the start of the pandemic, with at least 7,462 fatalities.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleRussia’s Putin says he will be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday
Next article310,000 people to receive 1st dose of vaccine by May

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Russia’s Putin says he will be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday

gavriella -
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he planned to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, but said the decision to get vaccinated...
Read more
World

Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News

gavriella -
JASON MILLER, SENIOR ADVISER TO FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYS: "There have been a lot of high powered meetings he's been having at Mar-a-Lago...
Read more
World

Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central...
Read more
World

Greece lifts restrictions on flights from Turkey, Albania

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has lifted restrictions on flights from Turkey, Albania and North Macedonia that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a civil...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros