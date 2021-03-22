Greece: Archaeological sites reopen as country loosens up pandemic measures

Greece on Monday, March 22, reopened the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide as country is getting prepared for the tourism season.

The move came following the government’s announcement last week that new less strict measures will be imposed reduce the lockdown fatigue in the country.

Archaeologists were also urging the government to reopen all archaeological sites and museums with the necessary health protection measures.

People will be able to visit the historical sites with social distancing measures in place and mandatory use of a face mask.

The country’s health system is still under pressure with the increase in intubations related to COVID-19.

On Sunday, 674 patients were reportedly on ventilators, a rise from Saturday’s 672.

The daily fatalities from the virus stood at 41.

However, the case-count on Sunday was 1,514, down from Saturday’s 2,535.

The nationwide tally of infections has now reached over 237,125 since the start of the pandemic, with at least 7,462 fatalities.

(Reuters)