Greece approaches four-digit covid cases, 935 today

The second coronavirus wave is climaxing in Greece as it recorded 935 cases today, the highest number since the second wave begun gathering pace in late September.

Five more Covid-19 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours taking the toll to 564, with an average age of 79.

The country is getting close to a threshold of 30 thousand cases, reaching 29 thousand 992, of which 55% are men.

91 people are being treated in intensive care units, with their average age at 66.

93% of them have underlying illnesses or are 70 years onwards.