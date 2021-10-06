Greece announces additional freedoms for vaccinated individuals

NewsWorldGreece announces additional freedoms for vaccinated individuals

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Wednesday announced an end of strict Covid-19 restrictions in areas classed as red zones, and additional freedoms for vaccinated individuals.
The red zone areas will be marked on the country’s epidemiological map so that citizens are informed and can take additional precautions in terms of personal protection measures from the novel coronavirus, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
The new measures envision additional freedoms for vaccinated individuals in indoor areas for recreation, allowing all the same activities as before the coronavirus, as bars, restaurants and other venues will be allowed to have standing customers and music.

