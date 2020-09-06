Greece announces 187 new covid cases, one fatality

Greek health authorities on Saturday announced 187 new coronavirus cases and one fatality.
The total number of cases is now 11,386 with 280 deaths.
There are 40 patients on ventilators, while 157 have exited intensive care units.
Greek health authorities on Saturday announced 187 new coronavirus cases and one fatality.
The total number of cases is now 11,386 with 280 deaths.
There are 40 patients on ventilators, while 157 have exited intensive care units.
Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day