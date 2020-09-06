News World Greece announces 187 new covid cases, one fatality

Greece announces 187 new covid cases, one fatality

FILE PHOTO: A lab at Methodist Dallas Medical Center prepares viral transport media for samples before collecting samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Cooper Neill/File Photo

Greek health authorities on Saturday announced 187 new coronavirus cases and one fatality.

The total number of cases is now 11,386 with 280 deaths.

There are 40 patients on ventilators, while 157 have exited intensive care units.

By Annie Charalambous
