News Local Greece and Turkey agree to continue exploratory talks in Istanbul

Greece and Turkey agree to continue exploratory talks in Istanbul

Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is escorted by Turkish Navy ships as it sets sail in the Mediterranean Sea, off Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2020. Picture taken August 10, 2020. Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Greece and Turkey concluded exploratory talks in Athens after nearly four hours and the two sides agreed late on Tuesday to hold another round in Istanbul.

At the same time, a separate meeting between Greek and Turkish officials outside the exploratory framework will take place on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The two countries seek common ground on a long-standing maritime boundaries dispute before a European Union summit at the end of this month.

The NATO allies are at odds over issues such as competing claims over their respective continental shelves, maritime rights and air space in the Mediterranean.

As well as energy issues, Turkish-occupied Cyprus and the status of some islands in the Aegean.

Turkey this week continued provocations, this time ‘protesting’  against a deal between Greece, Israel and Cyprus for an undersea cable linking their electricity grids.

Ankara claims the planned route for the cable runs through Turkey’s continental shelf.

The exploratory talks are meant to lay the ground for formal negotiations but the two countries have made little progress in more than 60 rounds of meetings since 2002 and cannot even agree on what issues to discuss.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said earlier he was willing to meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu but any meeting “must take place in the right atmosphere”.

Athens has also said it will discuss only the demarcation of exclusive economic zones and the continental shelf in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, not issues of “national sovereignty”.

Ankara, which hopes to improve its relations with the European Union, which has supported EU-members Greece and Cyprus threatened sanctions on Turkey.

The EU has made clear it wants all issues, including air space and the Aegean islands, on the table.

European leaders are expected to discuss the eastern Mediterranean at a meeting on March 25-26.

By Annie Charalambous
Health authorities call for calm over Astrazeneca shot rising concern

Annie Charalambous -
As concern rises in Cyprus over the controversial batch of Astrazeneca covid-19 vaccines with organised groups of patients demanding transparency on this issue health...
Read more
Brussels to present Green Pass, designed to allow Europeans to travel

Annie Charalambous -
Brussels will present its proposal for an EU-wide vaccination certificate on Wednesday, in a bid to boost the continent's battered tourism industry. The bloc's so-called...
Read more
President makes dramatic appeal to Limassolians to respect covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades has warned Limassol citizens of strict local measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus if they continue the violation of...
Read more
Police issue 169 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 164 citizens and five establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread ...
Read more

All about halloumi

Lisa Liberti -
Halloumi or haloumi is a semi-hard, unripened cheese made from a mixture of goat's and sheep's milk, and sometimes also cow's milk. It has a...
Read more
Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more

