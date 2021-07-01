Great interest by Cypriots in digital COVID certificate

Today is the official first day of the European Digital Covid-19 Certificate aiming to facilitate movement within the EU. Cypriot citizens have warmly received it.

In a statement Innovation Deputy Minister Kyriakos Kokkinos noted that by 17:00 on Wednesday, 50,000 certificates had been issued. He also said messages received by the people are particularly positive noting how easy the system is to use.

He added that citizens will also have to be informed about what is valid in their destination country, even though approximately 95% of the member-states follow common rules

Referring to the use of the certificate, Kokkinos said that the official at the airport will examine its validity and authenticity through the QR code whether it is printed or through mobile app.

It is reminded that those wishing to get the European Digital Certificate will have to do so through the website www.eudcc.gov.cy.