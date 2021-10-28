Grant programs of the Japan Foundation for 2022

The Embassy of Japan in Cyprus announces that the Japan Foundation will provide Grant Programs for 2022 in the fields of “Arts and Cultural Exchange”, “Japanese-Language Education Overseas”, and “ Japanese Studies Overseas and International Dialogue”.

If you are an artist/curator who wishes to organize an exhibition on Japanese culture, or scholar/researcher who wishes to stay in Japan for your research related to Japan, you could check out the website of the Japan Foundation for more details and application forms (https://www.jpf.go.jp/e/program/index.html and https://www.jpf.go.jp/e/program/list.html). Main grant programs and their overviews are below.

1. Grant Program for Dispatching Artists and Cultural Specialists

This program is designed to provide financial support for artists and Japanese cultural specialists who participate in cultural events (e.g., performances, demonstrations, lectures and workshops) overseas with the aim of introducing Japanese arts and culture or of contributing to international society through arts and cultural projects.

Application Deadline:

1 st Round: December 1, 2021 (for projects which take place between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023)

Round: December 1, 2021 (for projects which take place between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023) 2nd Round: June 1, 2022 (for projects which take place between October 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023)

2. Exhibitions Abroad Support Program

This program is designed to provide financial support for museums and art institutions overseas that organize exhibitions introducing Japanese art and culture to audiences overseas. In addition, this program is designed to support overseas international exhibitions such as biennials/triennials introducing Japanese artists and their works.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2021

S. and European Museum Infrastructure Support Program

This program is designed to provide financial support for U.S. and European museums to further promote constant and effective use of their Japanese art collections and thereby assist the establishment of an infrastructure to exhibit Japanese art.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2021

Support Program for Translation and Publication on Japan

This program is designed to provide partial financial support for overseas publishers intending to translate and/or publish books originally written in Japanese. The program aims to foster better understanding of Japan by encouraging overseas publishers to translate and publish Japanese books. The grant covers part of the translation cost and/or publishing costs (e.g., costs for paper, typesetting, plate-making, printing, and binding).

Application Deadline: November 19, 2021

Ishibashi Foundation/The Japan Foundation Fellowship for Research on Japanese Art

This program aims to support the development of professionals specializing in the study of Japanese visual arts by providing an opportunity for curators and researchers from abroad to conduct research in Japan, and by so doing, promote the study the field and the introduction of Japanese art overseas.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2021

Program for Specialists in Cultural and Academic Fields

With the aim of providing support to specialists who require Japanese language proficiency in order to smoothly execute their specialist work and research activities (such as researchers, graduate students, librarians, and museum and art museum curators), this program provides training for the acquisition of practical Japanese language proficiency through a curriculum that is tailored to the characteristics of the respective specialist work, conducted at the Japanese-Language Institute, Kansai.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2021

Japan Foundation Japanese Studies Fellowship Program

This program provides scholars and researchers in the field of Japanese studies with opportunities to conduct research in Japan, with the aim of promoting Japanese studies overseas. Experts in the fields of natural science, medical science, and engineering are excluded.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2021

###

Established in 2018, the Embassy of Japan in Cyprus unending mission is to function as a bridge introducing Japanese Culture to the people of Cyprus through events, educational programs, and grant programs.

The Embassy of Japan in Cyprus

Cultural & PR Department

5 Esperidon Str., Strovolos 2001, Nicosia

Tel: +357 22 394 800

Fax: +357 22 319 077

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: https://www.cy.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_el/index.html

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JPembCY

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jpn_embassy_incyprus/