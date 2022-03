The Limassol District Court issued a three-day arrest warrant for the 52-year-old grandmother and the 29-year-old aunt of young Stylianos who was abducted by his mother in mid-September. Another 18 testimonies are expected to be taken from the environment of the suspects.

The mother of Stylianos is also wanted and according to information she is in Turkey with the boy.

The women are charged with conspiracy to carry out a crime and abduct a person.