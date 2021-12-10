Grand opening of Eleftherias Square on Friday eve but project’s cost still unknown

The grand opening of Eleftherias Square in Nicosia takes place on Friday evening but the total cost of the much-delayed project remains a mystery, Philenews reports.

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis and co-designer of the project Christos Passas were asked by journalists on Thursday to give a number but both avoided to do so, added the daily.

After 15 years of construction work the upper bridge section was opened in December 2018 while the park area in January this year.

President Nicos Anastasiades will kick-start the inauguration ceremony of the renovated square in the heart of the capital which was created in 1882.

In 2005, the tender for the creation of a new square project was announced and the competition was won by the London architectural firm of Zaha Hadid.

Unfortunately, the world’s first female architect would not be able to admire her work — in March 2016, she died in Miami.