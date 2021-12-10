NewsLocalGrand opening of Eleftherias Square on Friday eve but project's cost still...

Grand opening of Eleftherias Square on Friday eve but project’s cost still unknown

Eleftherias Square
Eleftherias Square

The grand opening of Eleftherias Square in Nicosia takes place on Friday evening but the total cost of the much-delayed project remains a mystery, Philenews reports.

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis and co-designer of the project Christos Passas were asked by journalists on Thursday to give a number but both avoided to do so, added the daily.

After 15 years of construction work the upper bridge section was opened in December 2018 while the park area in January this year.

President Nicos Anastasiades will kick-start the inauguration ceremony of the renovated square in the heart of the capital which was created in 1882.

In 2005, the tender for the creation of a new square project was announced and the competition was won by the London architectural firm of Zaha Hadid.

Unfortunately, the world’s first female architect would not be able to admire her work — in March 2016, she died in Miami.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleU.S. President Biden convenes virtual Summit for Democracy
Next articlePaphos-Athens direct flights began on Friday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros