Graffiti dedicated to health professionals

AKEL Secretary General Antros Kyprianou today unveiled a graffiti dedicated to the medical and nursing staff which have been at the front line from the very beginning of the pandemic.

The project was done by artist Christos Kakoullis and is on a wall on Georgios Christodoulidis Avenue in Larnaca.

Antros Kyprianou congratulated the artist for a beautiful project and the AKEL Larnaca District Branch for their initiative to say a big thank you to these people for their very important work during the pandemic.

He added that a thank you is not enough but what is important is to deal with the many problems of the sector since public hospitals have serious financial problems.

(philenews/CNA)

