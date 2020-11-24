Gradual worsening of weather conditions as of tomorrow

A low pressure system affecting Cyprus is bringing down temperatures to their seasonal average. The weather will be mainly cloudy and it is expected to get gradually worst with rain and thunderstorms until Friday:

Today, Tuesday the weather will be mainly cloudy with possible local showers early in the morning in western coastal areas.

On Wednesday the weather will be mainly cloudy with possible local showers.

On Thursday, the weather will be partially cloudy with possible local showers.

On Friday the weather will be mainly cloudy and local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected.

The temperature will drop on Wednesday and will drop further on Thursday and Friday to be around the seasonal average.

(philenews)